UAW Members At Mack Trucks Reject Deal, To Go On Strike

(RTTNews) - About 3,900 members of United Auto Workers or UAW union working with Mack Trucks, owned by Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Volvo Group, will be joining the striking autoworkers as they plan to walkout on Monday after rejecting a recently agreed tentative deal.

The union announced Sunday that the tentative agreement was voted down by 73% of total UAW members who voted. Mack Trucks workers at facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida will start their strike at 7 a.m. Monday.

UAW President Shawn Fain on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "I'm inspired to see UAW members at Mack holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it."

It was in early October that Mack Trucks and UAW union announced that nearly 4,000 union members reached a tentative agreement, in a last minute move avoiding strike. The agreement required to be ratified by UAW members.

Mack President Stephen Roy then had said that the terms of the tentative agreement would deliver significantly increased wages and continue first-class benefits for Mack employees and their families. At the same time, it would allow the company to successfully compete in the market.

The latest news comes as the union is continuing its strike against the Big Three General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis. About 12,700 UAW members had started their Stand Up Strike at one each plant of Detroit's Big Three by September 15 after the expiration of the then four-year collective bargain agreement ended without reaching deals with the workers.

The UAW, which represents about 146,000 workers at the three major automobile manufacturing companies, proposed 40 percent hourly pay increases over the next four years, along with other demands.

UAW later significantly expanded its targeted walkout to various plants, bringing the total number of Big Three strikers to more than 25,000 members at 43 facilities in 21 states.

