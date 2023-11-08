UAW local unit at Ford's Chicago plant vote to ratify deal

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Workers at Ford Motor's F.N Chicago assembly plant have voted to ratify a proposed contract with the automaker, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union's local chapter said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Union workers are voting on contracts from each of Chrysler-owner Stellantis STLAM.MI, General Motors GM.N and Ford after the first coordinated strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

