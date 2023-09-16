UAW labor talks resume; Stellantis hikes wage offer

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Talks between the United Auto Workers and the Detroit Three automakers resumed on Saturday, a day after the union began targeted strikes at three U.S. auto plants.

The four-year labor deal between the union and General Motors GM.N, Ford Motor F.N and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLA.N expired at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday. Stellantis said on Saturday it has hiked its offer, proposing cumulative raises of nearly 21% over the four-and-a-half-year contract term.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Paul Simao)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.