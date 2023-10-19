UAW head Shawn Fain to hold live event on Friday amid auto strikes

Oct 19 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain will hold a Facebook Live event on Friday, the union said, as 34,000 of its members continue selective strikes against the Detroit Three automakers over the failure to reach agreements on new contracts.

Fain has used some previous such events on Fridays to announce expansions of strikes against Ford Motor F.N, General Motors GM.N and Chrysler parent Stellantis STLAM.MI since the walkouts began on Sept. 15.

The Facebook announcement of the livestream, due to start at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Friday, did not describe the topic.

Fain met at the bargaining table on Thursday with both GM and Stellantis, officials said.

Fain said last week that UAW members would now walk out of additional Detroit Three facilities without warning rather than waiting until Fridays to announce new plans, as the union had done initially.

UAW members who went on strike at Mercedes supplier ZF's plant in Alabama last month demanding higher pay and better healthcare benefits ended a nearly month-long walkout on Thursday.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

