UAW Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Honda, Hyundai And VW

(RTTNews) - The United Auto Workers has filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board against Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor and Volkswagen, accusing the automakers of illegally union-busting as workers organize to join the UAW.

UAW alleges management at three facilities: Honda in Greensburg, Indiana; Hyundai in Montgomery, Alabama; and Volkswagen in Chattanooga, Tennessee for "union-busting".

"We are filing an unfair labor practice charge against Honda because of management illegally telling us to remove union stickers from our hats, and for basically threatening us with write-ups," says Honda worker Josh Cupit in a new video released by More Perfect Union. "It's essentially to show Honda that we know what our rights are and that they're not gonna bully us and we're not gonna back down from 'em. And we know that they are in the wrong."

"These companies are breaking the law in an attempt to get autoworkers to sit down and shut up instead of fighting for their fair share," said UAW President Shawn Fain. "But these workers are showing management that they won't be intimidated out of their right to speak up and organize for a better life. From Honda to Hyundai to Volkswagen and beyond, we've got their back. The auto industry's record profits should mean record contracts for these workers, too."

Hyundai and Honda refuted the allegations. Volkswagen said it takes such "claims like this very seriously and will investigate accordingly."

According to the Union, Honda workers are being targeted and surveilled by management for pro-union activity at the company's Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg, Indiana. Hundreds of workers at the facility have signed union cards and are organizing to join the UAW.

At Hyundai's Montgomery, Alabama plant, management has unlawfully confiscated, destroyed, and prohibited pro-union materials in non-work areas during non-work times.

