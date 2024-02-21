News & Insights

US Markets

UAW commits $40 million to organizing US auto, battery workers

Credit: REUTERS/LUKE SHARRETT

February 21, 2024 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Adds details from UAW statement

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) said on Wednesday it was committing $40 million to organizing non-union auto and battery workers in the United States over the next two years.

The UAW International Executive Board voted on Tuesday to commit funds in response to increased organizing activity among auto and battery workers who are not members of unions.

In the next few years, the electric-vehicle battery industry is slated to add tens of thousands of jobs across the country, the UAW said in a statement.

"Through a massive new organizing effort, workers will fight to maintain and raise the standard in the emerging battery industry," the union said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.