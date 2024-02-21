UAW commits $40 million to organizing US auto, battery workers

Adds details from UAW statement

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) said on Wednesday it was committing $40 million to organizing non-union auto and battery workers in the United States over the next two years.

The UAW International Executive Board voted on Tuesday to commit funds in response to increased organizing activity among auto and battery workers who are not members of unions.

In the next few years, the electric-vehicle battery industry is slated to add tens of thousands of jobs across the country, the UAW said in a statement.

"Through a massive new organizing effort, workers will fight to maintain and raise the standard in the emerging battery industry," the union said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

