UAW Calls First Strike Against GM Since 2007

(RTTNews) - The United Auto Workers union on Sunday called for a strike at General Motors at midnight after both the parties failed to reach a tentative deal before a Saturday deadline. The last time the union declared a strike at GM was in 2007.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter urged the UAW and GM to "get together and make a deal!."

Meanwhile, the union would resume talks with General Motors on Monday morning, Reuters reported Sunday quoting a union spokesperson. But about 46,000 the union members at the company are still planning to go on strike Sunday night.

General Motors said that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight, despite it presenting a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs.

The company has detailed its most recent offer, including 5,400 jobs and $7 billion in investment at its US plants. It also promised wage or lump sum pay increases in all four years of the deal, an improved profit sharing formula and a signing bonus of $8,000 per member.

"We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight. We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business," the GM said in a statement.

GM also offered solutions for the two assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio that are poised to be closed. But, the company did not release details of the solutions.

