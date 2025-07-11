$UAVS stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UAVS stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,171,866 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UAVS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $UAVS stock page):
$UAVS Insider Trading Activity
$UAVS insiders have traded $UAVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- L B DAY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,020
$UAVS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $UAVS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 378 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $487
