$UAVS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UAVS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,433,964 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UAVS:
$UAVS Insider Trading Activity
$UAVS insiders have traded $UAVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- L B DAY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,020
$UAVS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $UAVS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 2,119 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,352
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,618 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,614
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 1,342 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,656
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,155 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,007
- CITY STATE BANK removed 1,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,470
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 998 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,463
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 878 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,046
