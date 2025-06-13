$UAVS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UAVS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,433,964 of trading volume.

$UAVS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UAVS:

$UAVS insiders have traded $UAVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

L B DAY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,020

$UAVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $UAVS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

