UAN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.94, changing hands as low as $108.00 per share. CVR Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UAN's low point in its 52 week range is $66.1001 per share, with $179.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.00.

