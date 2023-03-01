UAN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.82, changing hands as high as $115.49 per share. CVR Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UAN's low point in its 52 week range is $80.30 per share, with $179.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.00.

