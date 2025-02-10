$UAMY stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UAMY stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,589,638 of trading volume.

$UAMY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UAMY:

$UAMY insiders have traded $UAMY stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY C EVANS (Chairman & CEO) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $289,400

MICHAEL A JR MCMANUS has made 3 purchases buying 255,000 shares for an estimated $182,015 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD R ISAAK (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $3,444

RACHEL HUBERT (Controller) has made 2 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $3,372 and 0 sales.

$UAMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $UAMY stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

