$UAMY stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UAMY stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,589,638 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UAMY:
$UAMY Insider Trading Activity
$UAMY insiders have traded $UAMY stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY C EVANS (Chairman & CEO) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $289,400
- MICHAEL A JR MCMANUS has made 3 purchases buying 255,000 shares for an estimated $182,015 and 0 sales.
- RICHARD R ISAAK (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $3,444
- RACHEL HUBERT (Controller) has made 2 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $3,372 and 0 sales.
$UAMY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $UAMY stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONNECTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 593,539 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $452,870
- PACIFIC GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO removed 545,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $965,637
- MIRACLE MILE ADVISORS, LLC added 525,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $930,237
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 420,974 shares (+130.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $321,203
- UBS GROUP AG added 250,425 shares (+14687.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $191,074
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 230,780 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $176,085
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP added 200,000 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $354,000
