$UAMY Earnings Results: $UAMY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$UAMY ($UAMY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $7,000,000, missing estimates of $9,001,163 by $-2,001,163.

$UAMY Insider Trading Activity

$UAMY insiders have traded $UAMY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY C EVANS (Chairman & CEO) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $289,400

MICHAEL A JR MCMANUS has made 2 purchases buying 120,000 shares for an estimated $130,310 and 0 sales.

$UAMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $UAMY stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

