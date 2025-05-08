$UAMY Earnings Results: $UAMY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$UAMY ($UAMY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $7,000,000, missing estimates of $9,001,163 by $-2,001,163.
$UAMY Insider Trading Activity
$UAMY insiders have traded $UAMY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY C EVANS (Chairman & CEO) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $289,400
- MICHAEL A JR MCMANUS has made 2 purchases buying 120,000 shares for an estimated $130,310 and 0 sales.
$UAMY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $UAMY stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACIFIC GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO removed 545,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $965,637
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 473,474 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $838,048
- CONNECTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 457,451 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $809,688
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 397,109 shares (+895.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $702,882
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 319,080 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $564,771
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 263,881 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $467,069
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP added 250,000 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,000
