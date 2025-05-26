UAL Seals Pivotal Deal With Flight Attendants, Uplifts Outlook

United Airlines UAL and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA have reached a major breakthrough in their labor negotiations, announcing a tentative agreement that includes industry-leading wages, a signing bonus, and significant improvements in scheduling and quality of life. If ratified, the agreement will benefit 28,000 flight attendants and amend the contract for the next five years. This development reflects growing efforts to prioritize the needs of frontline employees in a highly competitive and service-driven industry.

The approval process now moves to the Association’s Master Executive Council, where all Local Presidents will review the final contract language. If they give the green light, flight attendants will vote on the agreement. By pushing for a contract that rewards their workforce, United demonstrates a strong commitment to labor relations and recognizes the value of investing in employee satisfaction to enhance operational performance and customer experience.

United CEO Scott Kirby emphasized the essential role flight attendants play in the airline’s success, calling them "the face of our operation." His comments highlight a broader industry trend where airlines increasingly acknowledge the impact of frontline staff on safety and service quality. If flight attendants ratify this deal, the agreement could set a new standard across the airline industry, showing how collaborative negotiations can lead to meaningful improvements for employees and long-term benefits for the company.

UAL's Zacks Rank

UAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Copa Holdings CPA and Ryanair RYAAY.

CPA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 21.1% year to date.

RYAAY currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

RYAAY has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.5% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average beat of 46.6%. Shares of RYAAY have rallied 28.5% year to date.

