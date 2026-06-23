UAL Expands Starlink Wi-Fi Service to International Widebody Routes

United Airlines UAL is rapidly strengthening its onboard connectivity offering through the accelerated rollout of Starlink-powered Wi-Fi across its fleet. The launch of the first transatlantic widebody flight equipped with Starlink marks a significant milestone, as it extends high-speed internet access beyond domestic and short-haul routes to long-haul international operations. With nearly 60 widebody aircraft expected to feature Starlink by the end of 2026 and the entire widebody fleet targeted for completion by next summer, UAL is positioning itself as a leader in in-flight connectivity.

The initiative is particularly important given United Airlines' extensive international network spanning both the Atlantic and Pacific regions. Starlink's low-Earth orbit satellite technology enables reliable internet service over oceans, polar regions and other remote areas where conventional in-flight Wi-Fi often struggles. This capability enhances the passenger experience on some of the airline's longest routes, allowing travelers to remain connected throughout their journeys without significant interruptions.

Customer adoption metrics suggest that the investment is already yielding positive results. Since the launch of Starlink Wi-Fi, more than 18.6 million passengers have flown on Starlink-equipped aircraft, using nearly 10 million connected devices across more than 311,000 flights. The company also reported that customer satisfaction scores for Wi-Fi-equipped aircraft nearly doubled, underscoring the growing importance of dependable connectivity as a differentiating factor in airline service quality.

Beyond passenger convenience, the Starlink rollout supports UAL's broader digital transformation strategy. The combination of high-speed connectivity and the airline's expanding seatback entertainment network creates opportunities for enhanced onboard services, including real-time collaboration, gaming, streaming and multi-device connectivity. With plans to equip nearly 1,000 aircraft with Starlink by year-end, United Airlines is making a substantial investment aimed at improving customer loyalty, strengthening its competitive position and setting a new benchmark for the in-flight experience.

UAL’s Share Price Performance

UAL’s shares have gained 50.2% over the past year compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 28.7% growth.



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UAL’s Zacks Rank

UAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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