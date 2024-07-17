UAL Earnings: United Airlines Slips despite Beating Estimates

Shares of airline company United Airlines (UAL) fell in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. Earnings per share came in at $4.14, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.96 per share.

Sales increased by 5.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $14.99 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations of $14.961 billion.

Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) slipped by 2.4% compared to the second quarter of 2023. In addition, the cost per available seat mile (CASM) fell by 4.8%. However, CASM-ex (which excludes the impact of fuel expense, profit sharing, special charges, and third-party expenses) increased by 2.1% year-over-year.

Investor Sentiment for UAL Stock

The sentiment among TipRanks investors is currently very positive. Out of the 746,050 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, 0.4% hold UAL stock. In addition, the average portfolio weighting allocated towards UAL among those who do have a position is 4.88%. This suggests that investors of the company are fairly confident about its future.

Furthermore, in the last 30 days, 8.7% of those holding the stock increased their positions. As a result, the stock’s sentiment is above the sector average, as demonstrated in the following image:

Is United Airlines a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on UAL stock based on 16 Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 14% loss in its share price over the past year, the average UAL price target of $71.70 per share implies 52.75% upside potential. However, it’s worth noting that estimates will likely change following today’s earnings report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.