UAL Drives Network Expansion Through New Nonstop Service to St. Croix

United Airlines UAL is strengthening its network and expanding its presence in high-demand leisure markets through the launch of nonstop service between St. Croix and Newark/New York. By becoming the only airline to offer direct service between St. Croix and the New York City area, United Airlines enhances customer convenience while strengthening its competitive position in the market.

The airline is also reinforcing its leadership in Caribbean travel from the New York region. With this addition, United Airlines will serve 23 Caribbean destinations from Newark, more than any other carrier does. The new route complements the airline’s existing Newark–St. Thomas service and expands its footprint across the U.S. Virgin Islands, allowing it to capture additional passenger demand.

United Airlines’ expanded connectivity supports tourism growth in St. Croix by providing easier access from one of the island’s key visitor markets. Increased visitor traffic can boost tourism spending, support local businesses and strengthen economic activity across the island.

Overall, United Airlines continues to execute its growth strategy by adding targeted routes that enhance connectivity and strengthen its network. By leveraging its Newark hub and entering underserved markets, the airline creates new opportunities for revenue growth while improving travel options for its customers.

UAL’s Share Price Performance

United Airlines’ shares have lost 37.6% in the past year against the Transportation - Airline industry’s 20.2% growth.



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UAL’s Zacks Rank

UAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPDcurrently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.