UAL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.46, changing hands as high as $79.31 per share. United Airlines Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UAL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.02 per share, with $116 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.12. The UAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

