News & Insights

World Markets
FAB

UAE's top bank FAB Q3 profit up 46%, beats estimates

October 19, 2023 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) reported a 46% jump in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analysts' expectations, on higher income from interest payments as customers paid more to borrow.

Net profit jumped to 4.3 billion dirhams ($1.17 billion), the highest ever on an underlying basis, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender by assets said in an emailed statement.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of about 3.7 billion dirhams, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.