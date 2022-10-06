UAE’s top bank FAB in market with 5-year green bonds

World Markets
First Abu Dhabi Bank has given initial price guidance of 145-150 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for five-year dollar-denominated green bonds expected to price on Thursday, a bank document showed.

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD has given initial price guidance of 145-150 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for five-year dollar-denominated green bonds expected to price on Thursday, a bank document showed.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and bookrunners on the debt sale, the document showed.

