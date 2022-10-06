UAE’s top bank FAB in market with 5-year green bonds

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD has given initial price guidance of 145-150 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for five-year dollar-denominated green bonds expected to price on Thursday, a bank document showed.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and bookrunners on the debt sale, the document showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

