UAE's Tabreed shareholders approve USD1bn bond or sukuk issuance - Zawya

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Shareholders of Tabreed have approved a bond or sukuk issuance worth up to US$1bn after a vote during its general assembly meeting.

The company, also known as The National Central Cooling Company, voted unanimously following a special resolution to offer bonds and/or sukuk in one or more tranches to fund acquisitions as well as for general corporate purposes.

The bonds or sukuk will have a value of up to US$1bn, issued, for up to 30 years at prevailing market rate, and will be available to qualified investors.

Tabreed acquired an 80% stake in Emaar's Downtown Dubai district cooling business in April, for Dh2.48bn (US$675m).

The company, in which Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company and France's Engie hold stakes, posted a profit of Dh146m in the first half of 2020, down from Dh220m in 2019.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite)

