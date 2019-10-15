World Markets

UAE's Sharjah emirate hires banks for dollar Islamic bonds

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Dado Ruvic / Reuters

The emirate of Sharjah has hired banks ahead of a potential issue of 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document issued by one of the banks showed.

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The emirate of Sharjah has hired banks ahead of a potential issue of 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document issued by one of the banks showed.

Sharjah, the third-largest constituent of the United Arab Emirates, has hired HSBC to coordinate the potential deal.

Other banks involved in the deal are Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered, according to the document.

A call with global investors has been arranged on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular