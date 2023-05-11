News & Insights

UAE's Royal Group looking at opportunities in U.S. market -chair

May 11, 2023 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - The chairman of Royal Group in the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said on Thursday the company has identified a number of "outstanding" investment opportunities in the U.S. market that it plans to pursue.

Sheikh Tahnoon, who also chairs the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, and who rarely speaks publicly about investments, said he believes in the stability and potential of the U.S. market.

