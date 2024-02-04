UAE's non-oil activity slows in January-PMI

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Non-oil business activity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) eased to a five-month low in January, a survey showed on Monday, as the pace of growth in new orders and employment slowed.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 56.6 in January from 57.4 in December, the lowest reading in five months, but remained above the 50.0 mark signalling growth in activity.

A slight slowdown in new orders weighed on the overall Output subindex which eased to 62.0 last month, from 63.9 in December, but remained firmly expansionary, although the pace of growth slowed for the first time since August 2023.

However, new jobs expansion decelerated to the lowest level in 13 months amid some evidence of cost cutting, the survey said.

"More striking was a waning of employment growth, as strong demand and business optimism failed to translate into greater hiring," David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said.

The impact on the UAE's non-oil sector of disruption to supply lines from the Red Sea attacks seems to be have been "modest" in January, Owen added, with "a few firms noting delivery delays, aggregate backlogs rising, and reports of higher shipping costs by survey respondents."

Business optimism for output activity over the next 12 months softened in January, although remained in line with the average levels for 2023, and overall, respondents expect activity levels to increase, with come citing improved market conditions and strong sales pipeline as reasons for confidence.

