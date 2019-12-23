UAE's NMC Health to begin independent review of financials

Dec 23 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc NMC.L said on Monday it had launched an independent review of its books, less than a week after U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters criticised the healthcare group's financials, triggering a major selloff in its shares.

The UAE-based firm said the third-party review would be undertaken by an accounting firm and would be overseen by a committee consisting of independent non-executive directors of NMC.

Muddy Waters last week questioned the value of NMC's assets and cash balance as well as its reported profits and debts in a research note.

