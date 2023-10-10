News & Insights

UAE's Mubadala Capital closes second fund in Brazil after raising $710 mln

October 10, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh and Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mubadala Capital, the asset management arm of Abu Dhabi's state investor, said on Tuesday that it has closed its second flagship investment fund in Brazil with total commitments in excess of $710 million.

The fund named Brazil Special Opportunities Fund II will look to invest in mature companies that are facing some form of complexity or distress but with good fundamentals, it said in a statement.

The fund is the second of its kind after Mubadala Capital closed the first Brazil fund with commitments of $322 million in February last year.

