World Markets

UAE's Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks -CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh

January 19, 2023 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

Updates with detail, quote

ABU DHABI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates renewable energy company Masdar will publish its first green finance framework within weeks, enabling it to issue its first green bonds, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"Masdar will be ready to issue its first ever green bond in

2023, and we intend to move forward subject to market conditions," CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said, speaking at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum.

Last month, TAQA, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said they would become shareholders in Masdar, with stakes of 43%, 33% and 24%, respectively.

Fitch and Moody's reaffirmed their A+ and A2 credit ratings assigned in 2021 following the change to the company's shareholding structure, Al Ramahi said.

Issuers in the hydrocarbon-rich Gulf have increasingly looked to burnish their environmental credentials by issuing green bonds or other sustainability-linked debt.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund raised $3 billion in green bonds in October in its maiden debt issue.

The UAE will host this year's COP28 climate summit and last week named the head of oil giant ADNOC, Sultan al-Jaber, to lead it. He also chairs Masdar and was its founding CEO.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by Yousef Saba and Clauda Tanios; editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jason Neely)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.