World Markets

UAE's Masdar to invest $1.2 bln in British battery storage tech

March 01, 2023 — 06:33 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso and Sarah McFarlane for Reuters ->

Adds background

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' state-owned renewables developer Masdar will invest 1 billion pounds ($1.20 billion) in British battery storage technology, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are committed... to deploy a billion pounds across the United Kingdom to accelerate the battery storage solutions," Jameel Al Ramahi told the International Energy Week conference.

Masdar bought UK-based battery company Arlington Energy last year.

Masdar is owned by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA).

($1 = 0.8310 pounds)

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Sarah McFarlane; editing by Jason Neely)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.