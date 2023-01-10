World Markets

UAE's Masdar to develop renewable energy projects in Kyrgyzstan

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

January 10, 2023 — 05:47 am EST

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm Masdar has signed an agreement with Kyrgyzstan's energy ministry to develop clean energy projects with a capacity to generate 1 gigawatt (GW), it said on Tuesday.

The pipeline of projects will start with a 200 megawatt solar photovoltaic plant scheduled to begin operations by 2026, Masdar said in a statement.

The company, established by UAE sovereign wealth fund Mubadala in 2006, recently announced a new shareholding structure where Taqa TAQA.AD holds a 43% stake, Mubadala retained its 33% stake and Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company ADNOC ADNOC.UL holds a 24% share.

Under the new structure, Masdar has a target to grow to at least 100 GW of renewable energy capacity, mostly wind and solar, by 2030 and grow its new green hydrogen business - hydrogen produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity - to an annual production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by 2030.

Kyrgyzstan is looking to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 44% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Central Asian nation already produces around 90% of its electricity from clean energy sources, but almost exclusively from aging hydropower plants.

Under the agreement, Masdar will explore and invest in a wide range of renewable energy projects such as ground-mounted solar PV, floating solar PV, and hydropower projects, the statement said.

The UAE, which is preparing to host the COP28 climate conference next year, has a target to reach net zero by 2050.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com, @mahaeldahan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.