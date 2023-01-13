UAE's Masdar signs MoU with Dutch companies to develop green hydrogen supply chain

Adds details

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' renewable energy company Masdar signed on Friday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with four Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydrogen from Abu Dhabi to Europe, Masdar said in a statement.

Masdar signed an MoU with Port of Amsterdam, SkyNRG, Evos Amsterdam and Zenith Energy to join efforts to develop a green hydrogen supply chain that focuses on production in Abu Dhabi and export to the Netherlands through the port of Amsterdam, in support of the Dutch and European markets.

The exported green hydrogen would be delivered to key European sectors, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), steelmaking, and bunkering for shipping, and would also be supplied to new, emerging European offtakers, via pipeline, truck and barge.

The signing parties would explore several hydrogen transportation methods, with a focus on liquid organic hydrogen carriers and liquid hydrogen, the statement added.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra and Ed Osmond)

