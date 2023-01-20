UAE's Masdar signs 3 GW renewable power deals with Angola and Uganda

Jan 20 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates renewable energy company Masdar has signed deals to develop generation projects with a capacity of up to 3 gigawatts (GW) in Angola and Uganda, the company said on Friday.

Zambia this week said it had signed an agreement with Masdar for 2 GW of renewables projects and Ethiopia signed a deal with Masdar for a 500 megawatt solar plant.

