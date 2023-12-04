UAE's Masdar acquires 1 GW renewable portfolio in Poland - UAE news agency

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) said on Monday it had, along with Finland-based renewable energy developer and fund manager Taaleri Energia, acquired eight hybrid renewable energy projects in Poland, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

The eight projects, which include solar photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind technologies, will have a combined capacity of more than 1 gigawatt, it said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jan Harvey)

