UAE's Masdar acquires 1 GW renewable portfolio in Poland - UAE news agency

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

December 04, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) said on Monday it had, along with Finland-based renewable energy developer and fund manager Taaleri Energia, acquired eight hybrid renewable energy projects in Poland, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

The eight projects, which include solar photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind technologies, will have a combined capacity of more than 1 gigawatt, it said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jan Harvey)

