UAE's MAF sells $500 mln in perpetual green bonds for refinancing

By Yousef Saba

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which develops shopping malls across the Middle East, on Thursday sold $500 million in perpetual green hybrid bonds non-callable for 5-1/4 years at 7.95%, a bank document showed.

The yield was tightened from initial guidance of 8.125% to 8.25% for the equity-like debt sale after orders topped $1 billion, the document from one of the banks involved in the deal showed.

Citi C.N, HSBC HSBA.L - the sole green structuring agent - and Standard Chartered STAN.L are joint global coordinators, joined by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU and First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD as joint lead managers.

The bond sale, expected to price later on Thursday, is to refinance MAF's outstanding $500 million perpetual bonds.

