UAE's largest bank FAB to tap euro bond market with debut deal - document

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange investor calls starting on Monday ahead of a debut euro-denominated bond issuance, a document showed.

FAB hired Barclays BARC.L, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, JPMorgan JPM.N, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Standard Chartered STAN.L, the document from one of the banks showed. A benchmark fixed-rate five-year euro-denominated bond issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

