World Markets
FAB

UAE's largest bank FAB to tap euro bond market with debut deal - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange investor calls starting on Monday ahead of a debut euro-denominated bond issuance, a document showed.

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange investor calls starting on Monday ahead of a debut euro-denominated bond issuance, a document showed.

FAB hired Barclays BARC.L, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, JPMorgan JPM.N, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Standard Chartered STAN.L, the document from one of the banks showed. A benchmark fixed-rate five-year euro-denominated bond issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB JPM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More