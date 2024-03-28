News & Insights

World Markets

UAE's IRH plans bid for stake in Zambia's Lubambe copper mine

March 28, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by Felix Njini and Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

By Felix Njini and Hadeel Al Sayegh

JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - International Resources Holding (IRH), a unit of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company IHC.AD, said it intends to bid for a stake in Lubambe Copper Mine in Zambia.

IRH, which recently bought a 51% stake in Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines, told Reuters the deal has unlocked potential for more opportunities to grow in Africa's second largest copper producer.

A unit of Abu Dhabi's most valuable company, IRH is interested in buying an 80% stake in Lubambe held by EMR Capital, even after a Chinese firm JCHX Mining, agreed to buy the stake, Reuters reported March 22, citing sources.

"IRH's commitment (at Mopani), has opened doors for additional investment opportunities in Zambia, including an intention to bid for a stake in the Lubambe Copper Mine," the company said in an emailed response to Reuters questions.

(Reporting by Felix Njini and Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: felix.njini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.