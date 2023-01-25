World Markets

UAE's IHC considering bid for stake in Adani Enterprise

January 25, 2023 — 04:01 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - UAE conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD is considering bidding for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises' ADEL.NS 200 billion rupee ($2.45 billion) follow-on sale of shares that began on Wednesday, the company's spokesman said.

"IHC is considering the opportunity of bidding for stock purchase in the Adani Enterprise FPO (follow-on public offer); however, should anything materialize, IHC will inform the market as per the governance rules and regulations," IHC spokesman Ahmad Ibrahim told Reuters.

Bloomberg News earlier reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that IHC was among bidders for the FPO, along with sovereign funds Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and MubadalaMUDEV.UL, as well as BNP Paribas BNPP.PA.

($1 = 81.5730 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

