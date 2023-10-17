UAE's Fujairah Sept marine fuel sales fall to three-month lows

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Marine fuel sales at the UAE's Fujairah eased to three-month lows in September, with monthly volumes logging year-on-year declines for the twelfth consecutive month, data showed.
Fujairah's marine fuel sales or bunker volumes provide a gauge of shipping market sentiment in the Middle East.
September bunker sales, excluding lubricants, were at 628,639 cubic metres, or about 623,000 metric tons, showed Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.
September sales were down 7.2% month-on-month and 5.9% year-on-year.
Bunker uptake at Fujairah has largely softened through the year as some demand got diverted away to neighbouring ports like Khor Fakkan with cheaper prices, or outside port limits, according to industry sources.
September high-sulphur bunker sales slipped 11.9% month-on-month to 172,945 cubic meters, or about 171,000 metric tons.
Meanwhile, low-sulphur bunker sales of residual fuels and marine gasoils totalled 455,694 cubic meters, or about 451,000 metric tons, easing 5.3% from August.
This brought the market share of low-sulphur bunkers slightly higher at 72% from 71% in the previous month, and of high-sulphur bunkers down at 28% from 29%.
Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:
Month
Total Sales
M-o-M
Y-o-Y
Jan-23
633,023
-8.8%
-2.0%
Feb-23
572,371
-9.6%
-6.5%
Mar-23
559,800
-2.2%
-19.0%
Apr-23
596,330
6.5%
-10.3%
May-23
620,388
4.0%
-16.7%
Jun-23
605,374
-2.4%
-6.5%
Jul-23
659,566
9.0%
-0.8%
Aug-23
677,503
2.7%
-6.3%
Sep-23*
628,639
-7.2%
-5.9%
Monthly bunker sales by grade, in cubic metres:
Month
180cst LSFO
380cst LSFO
380cst HSFO
MGO
LSMGO
Lubricants
Jan-23
300
453,703
151,055
796
27,169
4,039
Feb-23
545
389,544
159,908
713
21,661
4,549
Mar-23
250
451,405
81,058
538
26,549
3,475
Apr-23
480
441,912
126,943
257
26,738
4,270
May-23
170
468,635
126,586
2,021
22,976
4,723
Jun-23
573
449,264
127,573
1,088
26,876
4,732
Jul-23
1,272
459,665
174,227
1,387
23,015
4,151
Aug-23
450,420
196,343
459
30,281
4,587
Sep-23*
425,942
172,945
1,688
28,064
3,944
(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by S&P Global Commodity Insights)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
