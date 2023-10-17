UAE's Fujairah Sept marine fuel sales fall to three-month lows

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Marine fuel sales at the UAE's Fujairah eased to three-month lows in September, with monthly volumes logging year-on-year declines for the twelfth consecutive month, data showed.

Fujairah's marine fuel sales or bunker volumes provide a gauge of shipping market sentiment in the Middle East.

September bunker sales, excluding lubricants, were at 628,639 cubic metres, or about 623,000 metric tons, showed Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

September sales were down 7.2% month-on-month and 5.9% year-on-year.

Bunker uptake at Fujairah has largely softened through the year as some demand got diverted away to neighbouring ports like Khor Fakkan with cheaper prices, or outside port limits, according to industry sources.

September high-sulphur bunker sales slipped 11.9% month-on-month to 172,945 cubic meters, or about 171,000 metric tons.

Meanwhile, low-sulphur bunker sales of residual fuels and marine gasoils totalled 455,694 cubic meters, or about 451,000 metric tons, easing 5.3% from August.

This brought the market share of low-sulphur bunkers slightly higher at 72% from 71% in the previous month, and of high-sulphur bunkers down at 28% from 29%.

Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:

Month

Total Sales

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan-23

633,023

-8.8%

-2.0%

Feb-23

572,371

-9.6%

-6.5%

Mar-23

559,800

-2.2%

-19.0%

Apr-23

596,330

6.5%

-10.3%

May-23

620,388

4.0%

-16.7%

Jun-23

605,374

-2.4%

-6.5%

Jul-23

659,566

9.0%

-0.8%

Aug-23

677,503

2.7%

-6.3%

Sep-23*

628,639

-7.2%

-5.9%

Monthly bunker sales by grade, in cubic metres:

Month

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

380cst HSFO

MGO

LSMGO

Lubricants

Jan-23

300

453,703

151,055

796

27,169

4,039

Feb-23

545

389,544

159,908

713

21,661

4,549

Mar-23

250

451,405

81,058

538

26,549

3,475

Apr-23

480

441,912

126,943

257

26,738

4,270

May-23

170

468,635

126,586

2,021

22,976

4,723

Jun-23

573

449,264

127,573

1,088

26,876

4,732

Jul-23

1,272

459,665

174,227

1,387

23,015

4,151

Aug-23

450,420

196,343

459

30,281

4,587

Sep-23*

425,942

172,945

1,688

28,064

3,944

(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by S&P Global Commodity Insights)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

