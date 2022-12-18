UAE's Fujairah Nov marine fuel sales slip to nine-month lows

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering hub, fell for a third straight month in November to nine-month lows.

Total volumes, excluding lubricants, were at 636,688 cubic metres (about 610,000 tonnes) in November, according to latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

November sales fell by 3% month-on-month and 13% year-on-year. The decline was led by a drop in high-sulphur bunker fuel sales, with 380-cst high-sulphur bunker fuel sales weakening 9% from October to 129,528 cubic meters in November.

Low-sulphur bunker fuel sales held steady to softer. Total sales of low-sulphur fuel oil and marine gasoil dipped 1% month-on-month to 507,160 cubic meters in November.

The market share of low-sulphur bunker fuel volumes expanded slightly to 80% in November versus 78% in October, the data showed.

Total bunker sales volumes (excluding lubricants) by month:

2022

TOTAL SALES (cubic metres)

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan

646,089

-7.4%

-4.3%

Feb

612,388

-5.2%

-3.0%

Mar

691,141

12.9%

9.9%

Apr

664,870

-3.8%

-1.4%

May

745,064

12.1%

11.6%

Jun

647,184

-13.1%

-2.8%

Jul

665,128

2.8%

-3.0%

Aug

723,418

8.8%

2.9%

Sep

667,878

-7.7%

5.0%

Oct

655,126

-1.9%

-15.6%

Nov

636,688

-2.8%

-13.1%

Breakdown by month:

SALES BREAKDOWN BY GRADE (cubic metres)

2022

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

380cst HSFO

MGO

LSMGO

Lubricants

Jan

288

497,670

119,747

1,215

27,169

5,341

Feb

150

462,035

125,389

1,395

23,419

5,234

Mar

369

527,677

129,293

1,096

32,706

5,469

Apr

1,084

512,565

116,621

1,873

32,727

5,193

May

453

555,151

154,721

1,087

33,652

5,713

Jun

372

482,926

132,690

1,287

29,909

5,036

Jul

262

518,374

112,223

1,032

33,237

4,864

Aug

528

549,205

142,548

1,607

29,530

4,869

Sep

589

508,277

128,515

1,210

29,287

5,269

Oct

984

481,052

141,780

1,164

30,146

4,269

Nov

1,594

476,746

129,528

903

27,917

3,904

(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

