UAE's Fujairah Nov marine fuel sales slip to nine-month lows

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering hub, fell for a third straight month in November to nine-month lows.
Total volumes, excluding lubricants, were at 636,688 cubic metres (about 610,000 tonnes) in November, according to latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.
November sales fell by 3% month-on-month and 13% year-on-year. The decline was led by a drop in high-sulphur bunker fuel sales, with 380-cst high-sulphur bunker fuel sales weakening 9% from October to 129,528 cubic meters in November.
Low-sulphur bunker fuel sales held steady to softer. Total sales of low-sulphur fuel oil and marine gasoil dipped 1% month-on-month to 507,160 cubic meters in November.
The market share of low-sulphur bunker fuel volumes expanded slightly to 80% in November versus 78% in October, the data showed.
Total bunker sales volumes (excluding lubricants) by month:
2022
TOTAL SALES (cubic metres)
M-o-M
Y-o-Y
Jan
646,089
-7.4%
-4.3%
Feb
612,388
-5.2%
-3.0%
Mar
691,141
12.9%
9.9%
Apr
664,870
-3.8%
-1.4%
May
745,064
12.1%
11.6%
Jun
647,184
-13.1%
-2.8%
Jul
665,128
2.8%
-3.0%
Aug
723,418
8.8%
2.9%
Sep
667,878
-7.7%
5.0%
Oct
655,126
-1.9%
-15.6%
Nov
636,688
-2.8%
-13.1%
Breakdown by month:
SALES BREAKDOWN BY GRADE (cubic metres)
2022
180cst LSFO
380cst LSFO
380cst HSFO
MGO
LSMGO
Lubricants
Jan
288
497,670
119,747
1,215
27,169
5,341
Feb
150
462,035
125,389
1,395
23,419
5,234
Mar
369
527,677
129,293
1,096
32,706
5,469
Apr
1,084
512,565
116,621
1,873
32,727
5,193
May
453
555,151
154,721
1,087
33,652
5,713
Jun
372
482,926
132,690
1,287
29,909
5,036
Jul
262
518,374
112,223
1,032
33,237
4,864
Aug
528
549,205
142,548
1,607
29,530
4,869
Sep
589
508,277
128,515
1,210
29,287
5,269
Oct
984
481,052
141,780
1,164
30,146
4,269
Nov
1,594
476,746
129,528
903
27,917
3,904
(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
