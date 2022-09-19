UAE's Fujairah marine fuel sales climb in August as backlogs clear
By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, the third-largest bunkering hub in the world, recovered to a three-month high in August as shipping backlogs cleared after weather disruptions eased.
Heavy rains and flooding had previously impacted bunkering operations at Fujairah in end-July and early August, though demand had picked up towards end-August as operations resumed, according to Fujairah bunker traders.
Total bunker sales volumes at Fujairah, excluding lubricants, rose 9% month-on-month to 723,418 cubic metres (about 692,587 tonnes) in August, based on latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Combined low-sulphur bunker sales rose 5% month-on-month to 580,870 cubic meters in August, while sales of 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil were at 142,548 cubic meters, up 27% from July.
Regional supply of high-sulphur fuel oil has loosened up in recent weeks, as seasonal demand for power generation retreated in the Middle East.
The market share of low-sulphur bunker volumes dipped slightly to 80% in August, compared with 83% in July, the data showed.
Total bunker sales volumes by month:
2022
Total bunker sales, excluding lubricants (in cu m)
m-o-m % change
Jan
646,089
-7%
Feb
612,388
-5%
Mar
691,141
13%
Apr
664,870
-4%
May
745,064
12%
Jun
647,184
-13%
Jul
665,128
3%
Aug*
723,418
9%
Breakdown by grade for current month:
2022
Total low sulphur bunker sales
m-o-m % change
180cst LSFO
380cst LSFO
MGO
LSMGO
380cst HSFO
m-o-m % change
Lubricants
m-o-m % change
Jan
526,342
-11%
288
497,670
1,215
27,169
119,747
10%
5,341
8%
Feb
486,999
-7%
150
462,035
1,395
23,419
125,389
5%
5,234
-2%
Mar
561,848
15%
369
527,677
1,096
32,706
129,293
3%
5,469
4%
Apr
548,249
-2%
1,084
512,565
1,873
32,727
116,621
-10%
5,193
-5%
May
590,343
8%
453
555,151
1,087
33,652
154,721
33%
5,713
10%
Jun
514,494
-13%
372
482,926
1,287
29,909
132,690
-14%
5,036
-12%
Jul
552,905
7%
262
518,374
1,032
33,237
112,223
-15%
4,854
-3%
Aug*
580,870
5%
528
549,205
1,607
29,530
142,548
27%
4,869
0%
(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
