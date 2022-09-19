UAE's Fujairah marine fuel sales climb in August as backlogs clear

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, the third-largest bunkering hub in the world, recovered to a three-month high in August as shipping backlogs cleared after weather disruptions eased.

Heavy rains and flooding had previously impacted bunkering operations at Fujairah in end-July and early August, though demand had picked up towards end-August as operations resumed, according to Fujairah bunker traders.

Total bunker sales volumes at Fujairah, excluding lubricants, rose 9% month-on-month to 723,418 cubic metres (about 692,587 tonnes) in August, based on latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Combined low-sulphur bunker sales rose 5% month-on-month to 580,870 cubic meters in August, while sales of 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil were at 142,548 cubic meters, up 27% from July.

Regional supply of high-sulphur fuel oil has loosened up in recent weeks, as seasonal demand for power generation retreated in the Middle East.

The market share of low-sulphur bunker volumes dipped slightly to 80% in August, compared with 83% in July, the data showed.

Total bunker sales volumes by month:

2022

Total bunker sales, excluding lubricants (in cu m)

m-o-m % change

Jan

646,089

-7%

Feb

612,388

-5%

Mar

691,141

13%

Apr

664,870

-4%

May

745,064

12%

Jun

647,184

-13%

Jul

665,128

3%

Aug*

723,418

9%

Breakdown by grade for current month:

2022

Total low sulphur bunker sales

m-o-m % change

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

MGO

LSMGO

380cst HSFO

m-o-m % change

Lubricants

m-o-m % change

Jan

526,342

-11%

288

497,670

1,215

27,169

119,747

10%

5,341

8%

Feb

486,999

-7%

150

462,035

1,395

23,419

125,389

5%

5,234

-2%

Mar

561,848

15%

369

527,677

1,096

32,706

129,293

3%

5,469

4%

Apr

548,249

-2%

1,084

512,565

1,873

32,727

116,621

-10%

5,193

-5%

May

590,343

8%

453

555,151

1,087

33,652

154,721

33%

5,713

10%

Jun

514,494

-13%

372

482,926

1,287

29,909

132,690

-14%

5,036

-12%

Jul

552,905

7%

262

518,374

1,032

33,237

112,223

-15%

4,854

-3%

Aug*

580,870

5%

528

549,205

1,607

29,530

142,548

27%

4,869

0%

(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone)

