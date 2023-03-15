UAE's Fujairah marine fuel sales at record lows in February

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Marine fuel sales at the world's third-largest bunkering hub of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates fell to record lows in February, based on the latest Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data, which started being published in 2021.

The drop reflects the softer bunker demand across key refuelling ports in February, when sales at the world's largest bunker hub Singapore slumped to an eight-month low.

Total bunkering volumes, excluding lubricants, were at 572,023 cubic metres (about 567,000 tonnes) in February, based on data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

February sales fell about 10% month-on-month and 6.5% year-on-year, while the market share of low-sulphur bunker fuel volumes contracted by 4%, to 72%, in February, calculations based on the data showed.

Total sales of low-sulphur fuel oil and marine gasoil fell 14% month-on-month to 412,463 cubic meters (about 409,000 tonnes) in February.

Meanwhile, 380-cst high-sulphur bunker fuel sales were 6% higher at 159,908 cubic meters (about 158,000 tonnes).

Fujairah bunker sales by month in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:

Month

Total Sales

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan-22

646,089

-7.4%

-4.3%

Feb-22

612,388

-5.2%

-3.0%

Mar-22

691,141

12.9%

9.9%

Apr-22

664,870

-3.8%

-1.4%

May-22

745,064

12.1%

11.6%

Jun-22

647,184

-13.1%

-2.8%

Jul-22

665,128

2.8%

-3.0%

Aug-22

723,418

8.8%

2.9%

Sep-22

667,878

-7.7%

5.0%

Oct-22

655,126

-1.9%

-15.6%

Nov-22

636,688

-2.8%

-13.1%

Dec-22

694,390

9.1%

-0.5%

Jan-23

633,023

-8.8%

-2.0%

Feb-23*

572,371

-9.6%

-6.5%

Monthly bunker sales by grade in cubic metres:

Month

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

380cst HSFO

MGO

LSMGO

Lubricants

Jan-22

288

497,670

119,747

1,215

27,169

5,341

Feb-22

150

462,035

125,389

1,395

23,419

5,234

Mar-22

369

527,677

129,293

1,096

32,706

5,469

Apr-22

1,084

512,565

116,621

1,873

32,727

5,193

May-22

453

555,151

154,721

1,087

33,652

5,713

Jun-22

372

482,926

132,690

1,287

29,909

5,036

Jul-22

262

518,374

112,223

1,032

33,237

4,864

Aug-22

528

549,205

142,548

1,607

29,530

4,869

Sep-22

589

508,277

128,515

1,210

29,287

5,269

Oct-22

984

481,052

141,780

1,164

30,146

4,269

Nov-22

1,594

476,746

129,528

903

27,917

3,904

Dec-22

1,494

500,082

159,566

899

32,349

4,715

Jan-23

300

453,703

151,055

796

27,169

4,039

Feb-23*

545

389,544

159,908

713

21,661

4,549

(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by S&P Global Commodity Insights)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +65 91552300))

