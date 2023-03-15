UAE's Fujairah marine fuel sales at record lows in February

By Matthew Chye
SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Marine fuel sales at the world's third-largest bunkering hub of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates fell to record lows in February, based on the latest Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data, which started being published in 2021.
The drop reflects the softer bunker demand across key refuelling ports in February, when sales at the world's largest bunker hub Singapore slumped to an eight-month low.
Total bunkering volumes, excluding lubricants, were at 572,023 cubic metres (about 567,000 tonnes) in February, based on data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.
February sales fell about 10% month-on-month and 6.5% year-on-year, while the market share of low-sulphur bunker fuel volumes contracted by 4%, to 72%, in February, calculations based on the data showed.
Total sales of low-sulphur fuel oil and marine gasoil fell 14% month-on-month to 412,463 cubic meters (about 409,000 tonnes) in February.
Meanwhile, 380-cst high-sulphur bunker fuel sales were 6% higher at 159,908 cubic meters (about 158,000 tonnes).
Fujairah bunker sales by month in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:
Month
Total Sales
M-o-M
Y-o-Y
Jan-22
646,089
-7.4%
-4.3%
Feb-22
612,388
-5.2%
-3.0%
Mar-22
691,141
12.9%
9.9%
Apr-22
664,870
-3.8%
-1.4%
May-22
745,064
12.1%
11.6%
Jun-22
647,184
-13.1%
-2.8%
Jul-22
665,128
2.8%
-3.0%
Aug-22
723,418
8.8%
2.9%
Sep-22
667,878
-7.7%
5.0%
Oct-22
655,126
-1.9%
-15.6%
Nov-22
636,688
-2.8%
-13.1%
Dec-22
694,390
9.1%
-0.5%
Jan-23
633,023
-8.8%
-2.0%
Feb-23*
572,371
-9.6%
-6.5%
Monthly bunker sales by grade in cubic metres:
Month
180cst LSFO
380cst LSFO
380cst HSFO
MGO
LSMGO
Lubricants
Jan-22
288
497,670
119,747
1,215
27,169
5,341
Feb-22
150
462,035
125,389
1,395
23,419
5,234
Mar-22
369
527,677
129,293
1,096
32,706
5,469
Apr-22
1,084
512,565
116,621
1,873
32,727
5,193
May-22
453
555,151
154,721
1,087
33,652
5,713
Jun-22
372
482,926
132,690
1,287
29,909
5,036
Jul-22
262
518,374
112,223
1,032
33,237
4,864
Aug-22
528
549,205
142,548
1,607
29,530
4,869
Sep-22
589
508,277
128,515
1,210
29,287
5,269
Oct-22
984
481,052
141,780
1,164
30,146
4,269
Nov-22
1,594
476,746
129,528
903
27,917
3,904
Dec-22
1,494
500,082
159,566
899
32,349
4,715
Jan-23
300
453,703
151,055
796
27,169
4,039
Feb-23*
545
389,544
159,908
713
21,661
4,549
(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by S&P Global Commodity Insights)
(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +65 91552300))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.