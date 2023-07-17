UAE's Fujairah June marine fuel sales ease; total H1 sales drop 10.5% y/y

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - Sales of marine fuel, also known as bunker fuel, edged lower in June at the UAE's Fujairah, while total sales in the first half of 2023 slipped 10.5% compared to 2022, latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) showed.
Bunker sales at Fujairah provide a gauge of shipping market sentiment in the Middle East, as Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering port and a key transit and blending hub for oil products.
June bunker volumes, excluding lubricants, were at 605,374 cubic metres (about 600,000 metric tons), down 2.4% month-on-month and 6.5% lower than the same month last year.
Volumes for H1 2023 totalled about 3.55 million metric tons, sliding 10.5% compared to the same period last year, calculations based on the data showed.
Prices of delivered 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil have softened to near parity to Singapore cargo quotes in June, erasing premiums seen at the start of 2023, traders said.
"The UAE is still the main hub (for bunkering in the Middle East) but demand has just been less this year," said a Dubai-based source from a bunker supplier firm.
The monthly sales were also down in line with world's largest bunkering hub Singapore, where volumes dropped to four-month lows amid less vessel calls.
Low-sulphur bunker sales at Fujairah totalled 477,801 cubic meters in June, or about 473,000 metric tons, counting both residual fuels and marine gasoils, declining 3.2% from May, the FOIZ data showed.
High-sulphur bunker sales rose 0.8% month-on-month at 127,573 cubic meters, or about 126,000 metric tons.
This brought the market share of low-sulphur bunkers to 79% and of high-sulphur bunkers to 21% in April, little changed versus 80% and 20% in May, respectively.
Fujairah bunker sales by month in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:
Month
Total Sales
M-o-M
Y-o-Y
Jan-22
646,089
-7.4%
-4.3%
Feb-22
612,388
-5.2%
-3.0%
Mar-22
691,141
12.9%
9.9%
Apr-22
664,870
-3.8%
-1.4%
May-22
745,064
12.1%
11.6%
Jun-22
647,184
-13.1%
-2.8%
Jul-22
665,128
2.8%
-3.0%
Aug-22
723,418
8.8%
2.9%
Sep-22
667,878
-7.7%
5.0%
Oct-22
655,126
-1.9%
-15.6%
Nov-22
636,688
-2.8%
-13.1%
Dec-22
694,390
9.1%
-0.5%
Jan-23
633,023
-8.8%
-2.0%
Feb-23
572,371
-9.6%
-6.5%
Mar-23
559,800
-2.2%
-19.0%
Apr-23
596,330
6.5%
-10.3%
May-23
620,388
4.0%
-16.7%
Jun-23*
605,374
-2.4%
-6.5%
Monthly bunker sales by grade in cubic metres:
Month
180cst LSFO
380cst LSFO
380cst HSFO
MGO
LSMGO
Lubricants
Jan-22
288
497,670
119,747
1,215
27,169
5,341
Feb-22
150
462,035
125,389
1,395
23,419
5,234
Mar-22
369
527,677
129,293
1,096
32,706
5,469
Apr-22
1,084
512,565
116,621
1,873
32,727
5,193
May-22
453
555,151
154,721
1,087
33,652
5,713
Jun-22
372
482,926
132,690
1,287
29,909
5,036
Jul-22
262
518,374
112,223
1,032
33,237
4,864
Aug-22
528
549,205
142,548
1,607
29,530
4,869
Sep-22
589
508,277
128,515
1,210
29,287
5,269
Oct-22
984
481,052
141,780
1,164
30,146
4,269
Nov-22
1,594
476,746
129,528
903
27,917
3,904
Dec-22
1,494
500,082
159,566
899
32,349
4,715
Jan-23
300
453,703
151,055
796
27,169
4,039
Feb-23
545
389,544
159,908
713
21,661
4,549
Mar-23
250
451,405
81,058
538
26,549
3,475
Apr-23
480
441,912
126,943
257
26,738
4,270
May-23
170
468,635
126,586
2,021
22,976
4,723
Jun-23*
573
449,264
127,573
1,088
26,876
4,732
(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by S&P Global Commodity Insights)
