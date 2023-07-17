UAE's Fujairah June marine fuel sales ease; total H1 sales drop 10.5% y/y

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - Sales of marine fuel, also known as bunker fuel, edged lower in June at the UAE's Fujairah, while total sales in the first half of 2023 slipped 10.5% compared to 2022, latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) showed.

Bunker sales at Fujairah provide a gauge of shipping market sentiment in the Middle East, as Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering port and a key transit and blending hub for oil products.

June bunker volumes, excluding lubricants, were at 605,374 cubic metres (about 600,000 metric tons), down 2.4% month-on-month and 6.5% lower than the same month last year.

Volumes for H1 2023 totalled about 3.55 million metric tons, sliding 10.5% compared to the same period last year, calculations based on the data showed.

Prices of delivered 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil have softened to near parity to Singapore cargo quotes in June, erasing premiums seen at the start of 2023, traders said.

"The UAE is still the main hub (for bunkering in the Middle East) but demand has just been less this year," said a Dubai-based source from a bunker supplier firm.

The monthly sales were also down in line with world's largest bunkering hub Singapore, where volumes dropped to four-month lows amid less vessel calls.

Low-sulphur bunker sales at Fujairah totalled 477,801 cubic meters in June, or about 473,000 metric tons, counting both residual fuels and marine gasoils, declining 3.2% from May, the FOIZ data showed.

High-sulphur bunker sales rose 0.8% month-on-month at 127,573 cubic meters, or about 126,000 metric tons.

This brought the market share of low-sulphur bunkers to 79% and of high-sulphur bunkers to 21% in April, little changed versus 80% and 20% in May, respectively.

Fujairah bunker sales by month in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:

Month

Total Sales

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan-22

646,089

-7.4%

-4.3%

Feb-22

612,388

-5.2%

-3.0%

Mar-22

691,141

12.9%

9.9%

Apr-22

664,870

-3.8%

-1.4%

May-22

745,064

12.1%

11.6%

Jun-22

647,184

-13.1%

-2.8%

Jul-22

665,128

2.8%

-3.0%

Aug-22

723,418

8.8%

2.9%

Sep-22

667,878

-7.7%

5.0%

Oct-22

655,126

-1.9%

-15.6%

Nov-22

636,688

-2.8%

-13.1%

Dec-22

694,390

9.1%

-0.5%

Jan-23

633,023

-8.8%

-2.0%

Feb-23

572,371

-9.6%

-6.5%

Mar-23

559,800

-2.2%

-19.0%

Apr-23

596,330

6.5%

-10.3%

May-23

620,388

4.0%

-16.7%

Jun-23*

605,374

-2.4%

-6.5%

Monthly bunker sales by grade in cubic metres:

Month

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

380cst HSFO

MGO

LSMGO

Lubricants

Jan-22

288

497,670

119,747

1,215

27,169

5,341

Feb-22

150

462,035

125,389

1,395

23,419

5,234

Mar-22

369

527,677

129,293

1,096

32,706

5,469

Apr-22

1,084

512,565

116,621

1,873

32,727

5,193

May-22

453

555,151

154,721

1,087

33,652

5,713

Jun-22

372

482,926

132,690

1,287

29,909

5,036

Jul-22

262

518,374

112,223

1,032

33,237

4,864

Aug-22

528

549,205

142,548

1,607

29,530

4,869

Sep-22

589

508,277

128,515

1,210

29,287

5,269

Oct-22

984

481,052

141,780

1,164

30,146

4,269

Nov-22

1,594

476,746

129,528

903

27,917

3,904

Dec-22

1,494

500,082

159,566

899

32,349

4,715

Jan-23

300

453,703

151,055

796

27,169

4,039

Feb-23

545

389,544

159,908

713

21,661

4,549

Mar-23

250

451,405

81,058

538

26,549

3,475

Apr-23

480

441,912

126,943

257

26,738

4,270

May-23

170

468,635

126,586

2,021

22,976

4,723

Jun-23*

573

449,264

127,573

1,088

26,876

4,732

(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by S&P Global Commodity Insights)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.