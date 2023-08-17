UAE'S Fujairah July marine fuel sales highest in 2023, but down 0.8% y/y

By Carman Chew

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sales of marine, or bunker, fuel at the UAE's Fujairah hub jumped in July, marking the biggest monthly gain and volume so far in 2023, data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) showed on Thursday.

Bunker sales at Fujairah provide a gauge of shipping market sentiment in the Middle East, as Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering port and a key transit and blending hub for oil products.

July bunker volumes, excluding lubricants, were at 659,566 cubic metres, or about 650,000 metric tons, up 9% month-on-month but 0.8% lower than the same month last year.

In Singapore, marine fuel sales in July also rebounded from a sharp decline in the previous month, as monthly container throughput hit a year-to-date high.

Low-sulphur bunker sales at Fujairah totalled 485,339 cubic meters in July, or about 480,000 metric tons, counting both residual fuels and marine gasoils, climbing 1.6% from June.

High-sulphur bunker sales jumped 37% month-on-month to 174,227 cubic meters, or about 172,000 metric tons.

This brought the market share of low-sulphur bunkers down to 74% from 79% in June and of high-sulphur bunkers up to 26% from 21%.

Fujairah bunker sales by month in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:

Month

Total Sales

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan-22

646,089

-7.4%

-4.3%

Feb-22

612,388

-5.2%

-3.0%

Mar-22

691,141

12.9%

9.9%

Apr-22

664,870

-3.8%

-1.4%

May-22

745,064

12.1%

11.6%

Jun-22

647,184

-13.1%

-2.8%

Jul-22

665,128

2.8%

-3.0%

Aug-22

723,418

8.8%

2.9%

Sep-22

667,878

-7.7%

5.0%

Oct-22

655,126

-1.9%

-15.6%

Nov-22

636,688

-2.8%

-13.1%

Dec-22

694,390

9.1%

-0.5%

Jan-23

633,023

-8.8%

-2.0%

Feb-23

572,371

-9.6%

-6.5%

Mar-23

559,800

-2.2%

-19.0%

Apr-23

596,330

6.5%

-10.3%

May-23

620,388

4.0%

-16.7%

Jun-23

605,374

-2.4%

-6.5%

Jul-23*

659,566

9.0%

-0.8%

Monthly bunker sales by grade in cubic metres:

Month

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

380cst HSFO

MGO

LSMGO

Lubricants

Jan-22

288

497,670

119,747

1,215

27,169

5,341

Feb-22

150

462,035

125,389

1,395

23,419

5,234

Mar-22

369

527,677

129,293

1,096

32,706

5,469

Apr-22

1,084

512,565

116,621

1,873

32,727

5,193

May-22

453

555,151

154,721

1,087

33,652

5,713

Jun-22

372

482,926

132,690

1,287

29,909

5,036

Jul-22

262

518,374

112,223

1,032

33,237

4,864

Aug-22

528

549,205

142,548

1,607

29,530

4,869

Sep-22

589

508,277

128,515

1,210

29,287

5,269

Oct-22

984

481,052

141,780

1,164

30,146

4,269

Nov-22

1,594

476,746

129,528

903

27,917

3,904

Dec-22

1,494

500,082

159,566

899

32,349

4,715

Jan-23

300

453,703

151,055

796

27,169

4,039

Feb-23

545

389,544

159,908

713

21,661

4,549

Mar-23

250

451,405

81,058

538

26,549

3,475

Apr-23

480

441,912

126,943

257

26,738

4,270

May-23

170

468,635

126,586

2,021

22,976

4,723

Jun-23

573

449,264

127,573

1,088

26,876

4,732

Jul-23*

1,272

459,665

174,227

1,387

23,015

4,151

(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by S&P Global Commodity Insights)

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

