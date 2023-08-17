UAE'S Fujairah July marine fuel sales highest in 2023, but down 0.8% y/y

By Carman Chew
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sales of marine, or bunker, fuel at the UAE's Fujairah hub jumped in July, marking the biggest monthly gain and volume so far in 2023, data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) showed on Thursday.
Bunker sales at Fujairah provide a gauge of shipping market sentiment in the Middle East, as Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering port and a key transit and blending hub for oil products.
July bunker volumes, excluding lubricants, were at 659,566 cubic metres, or about 650,000 metric tons, up 9% month-on-month but 0.8% lower than the same month last year.
In Singapore, marine fuel sales in July also rebounded from a sharp decline in the previous month, as monthly container throughput hit a year-to-date high.
Low-sulphur bunker sales at Fujairah totalled 485,339 cubic meters in July, or about 480,000 metric tons, counting both residual fuels and marine gasoils, climbing 1.6% from June.
High-sulphur bunker sales jumped 37% month-on-month to 174,227 cubic meters, or about 172,000 metric tons.
This brought the market share of low-sulphur bunkers down to 74% from 79% in June and of high-sulphur bunkers up to 26% from 21%.
Fujairah bunker sales by month in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:
Month
Total Sales
M-o-M
Y-o-Y
Jan-22
646,089
-7.4%
-4.3%
Feb-22
612,388
-5.2%
-3.0%
Mar-22
691,141
12.9%
9.9%
Apr-22
664,870
-3.8%
-1.4%
May-22
745,064
12.1%
11.6%
Jun-22
647,184
-13.1%
-2.8%
Jul-22
665,128
2.8%
-3.0%
Aug-22
723,418
8.8%
2.9%
Sep-22
667,878
-7.7%
5.0%
Oct-22
655,126
-1.9%
-15.6%
Nov-22
636,688
-2.8%
-13.1%
Dec-22
694,390
9.1%
-0.5%
Jan-23
633,023
-8.8%
-2.0%
Feb-23
572,371
-9.6%
-6.5%
Mar-23
559,800
-2.2%
-19.0%
Apr-23
596,330
6.5%
-10.3%
May-23
620,388
4.0%
-16.7%
Jun-23
605,374
-2.4%
-6.5%
Jul-23*
659,566
9.0%
-0.8%
Monthly bunker sales by grade in cubic metres:
Month
180cst LSFO
380cst LSFO
380cst HSFO
MGO
LSMGO
Lubricants
Jan-22
288
497,670
119,747
1,215
27,169
5,341
Feb-22
150
462,035
125,389
1,395
23,419
5,234
Mar-22
369
527,677
129,293
1,096
32,706
5,469
Apr-22
1,084
512,565
116,621
1,873
32,727
5,193
May-22
453
555,151
154,721
1,087
33,652
5,713
Jun-22
372
482,926
132,690
1,287
29,909
5,036
Jul-22
262
518,374
112,223
1,032
33,237
4,864
Aug-22
528
549,205
142,548
1,607
29,530
4,869
Sep-22
589
508,277
128,515
1,210
29,287
5,269
Oct-22
984
481,052
141,780
1,164
30,146
4,269
Nov-22
1,594
476,746
129,528
903
27,917
3,904
Dec-22
1,494
500,082
159,566
899
32,349
4,715
Jan-23
300
453,703
151,055
796
27,169
4,039
Feb-23
545
389,544
159,908
713
21,661
4,549
Mar-23
250
451,405
81,058
538
26,549
3,475
Apr-23
480
441,912
126,943
257
26,738
4,270
May-23
170
468,635
126,586
2,021
22,976
4,723
Jun-23
573
449,264
127,573
1,088
26,876
4,732
Jul-23*
1,272
459,665
174,227
1,387
23,015
4,151
(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by S&P Global Commodity Insights)
(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((carman.chew@thomsonreuters.com; +6582011860))
