UAE's Fujairah April bunker sales rebound after hitting record lows

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Sales of marine fuel, also known as bunker fuel, recovered in April at the UAE's Fujairah after hitting record lows in March, latest Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data showed.

Bunker sales at Fujairah provide a gauge of shipping market sentiment in the Middle East, as Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering port and a key transit and blending hub for oil products.

Total bunker volumes, excluding lubricants, rose to 596,330 cubic metres (about 591,000 tonnes) in April, based on data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Bunker sales in April rebounded by 6.5% month-on-month, though compared lower by 10.3% from the same month last year.

The rebound was driven by firmer high-sulphur bunker sales, which recovered by 56.6% month-on-month to 126,943 cubic meters (about 126,000 tonnes).

Meanwhile, low-sulphur bunker sales in April totalled 469,387 cubic meters (about 465,000 tonnes), easing 2.0% from last month.

This brought the market share of low-sulphur bunkers to 79% and of high-sulphur bunkers to 21% in April, versus 86% and 14% in March, respectively.

But overall demand for bunkers at Fujairah had been lukewarm in May so far, Dubai-based trade sources said.

Fujairah prices for delivered 0.5% marine fuel have dropped in May to single-digit premiums versus benchmark Singapore cargo quotes.

This compared lower with Singapore 0.5% marine fuel premiums, which were between $20 to $30 versus cargo quotes this month. Demand at world's largest bunker hub Singapore rebounded in March and April as vessel calls for bunkering hit two-year highs.

Fujairah bunker sales by month in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:

Month

Total Sales

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan-22

646,089

-7.4%

-4.3%

Feb-22

612,388

-5.2%

-3.0%

Mar-22

691,141

12.9%

9.9%

Apr-22

664,870

-3.8%

-1.4%

May-22

745,064

12.1%

11.6%

Jun-22

647,184

-13.1%

-2.8%

Jul-22

665,128

2.8%

-3.0%

Aug-22

723,418

8.8%

2.9%

Sep-22

667,878

-7.7%

5.0%

Oct-22

655,126

-1.9%

-15.6%

Nov-22

636,688

-2.8%

-13.1%

Dec-22

694,390

9.1%

-0.5%

Jan-23

633,023

-8.8%

-2.0%

Feb-23

572,371

-9.6%

-6.5%

Mar-23

559,800

-2.2%

-19.0%

Apr-23*

596,330

6.5%

-10.3%

Monthly bunker sales by grade in cubic metres:

Month

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

380cst HSFO

MGO

LSMGO

Lubricants

Jan-22

288

497,670

119,747

1,215

27,169

5,341

Feb-22

150

462,035

125,389

1,395

23,419

5,234

Mar-22

369

527,677

129,293

1,096

32,706

5,469

Apr-22

1,084

512,565

116,621

1,873

32,727

5,193

May-22

453

555,151

154,721

1,087

33,652

5,713

Jun-22

372

482,926

132,690

1,287

29,909

5,036

Jul-22

262

518,374

112,223

1,032

33,237

4,864

Aug-22

528

549,205

142,548

1,607

29,530

4,869

Sep-22

589

508,277

128,515

1,210

29,287

5,269

Oct-22

984

481,052

141,780

1,164

30,146

4,269

Nov-22

1,594

476,746

129,528

903

27,917

3,904

Dec-22

1,494

500,082

159,566

899

32,349

4,715

Jan-23

300

453,703

151,055

796

27,169

4,039

Feb-23

545

389,544

159,908

713

21,661

4,549

Mar-23

250

451,405

81,058

538

26,549

3,475

Apr-23*

480

441,912

126,943

257

26,738

4,270

(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by S&P Global Commodity Insights)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.