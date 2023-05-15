UAE's Fujairah April bunker sales rebound after hitting record lows

By Jeslyn Lerh
SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Sales of marine fuel, also known as bunker fuel, recovered in April at the UAE's Fujairah after hitting record lows in March, latest Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data showed.
Bunker sales at Fujairah provide a gauge of shipping market sentiment in the Middle East, as Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering port and a key transit and blending hub for oil products.
Total bunker volumes, excluding lubricants, rose to 596,330 cubic metres (about 591,000 tonnes) in April, based on data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Bunker sales in April rebounded by 6.5% month-on-month, though compared lower by 10.3% from the same month last year.
The rebound was driven by firmer high-sulphur bunker sales, which recovered by 56.6% month-on-month to 126,943 cubic meters (about 126,000 tonnes).
Meanwhile, low-sulphur bunker sales in April totalled 469,387 cubic meters (about 465,000 tonnes), easing 2.0% from last month.
This brought the market share of low-sulphur bunkers to 79% and of high-sulphur bunkers to 21% in April, versus 86% and 14% in March, respectively.
But overall demand for bunkers at Fujairah had been lukewarm in May so far, Dubai-based trade sources said.
Fujairah prices for delivered 0.5% marine fuel have dropped in May to single-digit premiums versus benchmark Singapore cargo quotes.
This compared lower with Singapore 0.5% marine fuel premiums, which were between $20 to $30 versus cargo quotes this month. Demand at world's largest bunker hub Singapore rebounded in March and April as vessel calls for bunkering hit two-year highs.
Fujairah bunker sales by month in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:
Month
Total Sales
M-o-M
Y-o-Y
Jan-22
646,089
-7.4%
-4.3%
Feb-22
612,388
-5.2%
-3.0%
Mar-22
691,141
12.9%
9.9%
Apr-22
664,870
-3.8%
-1.4%
May-22
745,064
12.1%
11.6%
Jun-22
647,184
-13.1%
-2.8%
Jul-22
665,128
2.8%
-3.0%
Aug-22
723,418
8.8%
2.9%
Sep-22
667,878
-7.7%
5.0%
Oct-22
655,126
-1.9%
-15.6%
Nov-22
636,688
-2.8%
-13.1%
Dec-22
694,390
9.1%
-0.5%
Jan-23
633,023
-8.8%
-2.0%
Feb-23
572,371
-9.6%
-6.5%
Mar-23
559,800
-2.2%
-19.0%
Apr-23*
596,330
6.5%
-10.3%
Monthly bunker sales by grade in cubic metres:
Month
180cst LSFO
380cst LSFO
380cst HSFO
MGO
LSMGO
Lubricants
Jan-22
288
497,670
119,747
1,215
27,169
5,341
Feb-22
150
462,035
125,389
1,395
23,419
5,234
Mar-22
369
527,677
129,293
1,096
32,706
5,469
Apr-22
1,084
512,565
116,621
1,873
32,727
5,193
May-22
453
555,151
154,721
1,087
33,652
5,713
Jun-22
372
482,926
132,690
1,287
29,909
5,036
Jul-22
262
518,374
112,223
1,032
33,237
4,864
Aug-22
528
549,205
142,548
1,607
29,530
4,869
Sep-22
589
508,277
128,515
1,210
29,287
5,269
Oct-22
984
481,052
141,780
1,164
30,146
4,269
Nov-22
1,594
476,746
129,528
903
27,917
3,904
Dec-22
1,494
500,082
159,566
899
32,349
4,715
Jan-23
300
453,703
151,055
796
27,169
4,039
Feb-23
545
389,544
159,908
713
21,661
4,549
Mar-23
250
451,405
81,058
538
26,549
3,475
Apr-23*
480
441,912
126,943
257
26,738
4,270
(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by S&P Global Commodity Insights)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
