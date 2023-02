CAIRO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates' foreign trade hit 2.2 trillion Dirhams ($599 billion) in 2022, up 17% year-on-year, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum tweeted on Monday.

