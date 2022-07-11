World Markets

UAE's flydubai suspends operations to Sri Lanka

Publisher
Reuters
Published

United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai has suspended operations to Colombo in Sri Lanka until further notice, a company spokesperson told Reuters by email on Monday.

July 11 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai has suspended operations to Colombo in Sri Lanka until further notice, a company spokesperson told Reuters by email on Monday.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground in Sri Lanka. Passengers who have booked to travel on these flights will be contacted and offered a refund," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Writing by Moataz Mohamed Editing by David Goodman )

((moataz.mohamed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular