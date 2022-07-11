UAE's flydubai suspends operations to Sri Lanka

July 11 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai has suspended operations to Colombo in Sri Lanka until further notice, a company spokesperson told Reuters by email on Monday.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground in Sri Lanka. Passengers who have booked to travel on these flights will be contacted and offered a refund," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Writing by Moataz Mohamed Editing by David Goodman )

