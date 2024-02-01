UAE's First Abu Dhabi Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the UAE's biggest lender by assets, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by lower impairment charges and improved margins.

Net profit surged 63% to 4.01 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating average analysts' expectations of 3.6 billion dirhams, according to LSEG data.

For the full year 2023, net profit rose to 16.4 billion dirhams, from 13.4 billion dirhams a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

While net impairment charges were down 10% in the October-December period, they increased 65% from the September quarter to 999 million dirhams, primarily due to a downgrade of Egypt's credit rating, it said.

Net profit was also boosted by higher operating income, up 17% in the fourth quarter, and 32% for 2023 from a year earlier, driven by business volumes and improved margins.

Net interest income, supported by volumes and higher benchmark rates, was up 27% for 2023 at 18.1 billion dirhams, further boosting the balance sheet.

"Group revenue and net profit reached new record highs and performance was consistent across our core business segments," Group Chief Financial Officer Lars Kramer said.

The bank's total assets rose 5% to 1.2 trillion dirhams as of Dec. 31.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

