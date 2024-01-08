UAE's FAB gives price guidance for its 5-yr sukuk

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, has given price guidance of around 100 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The benchmark-sized sukuk is planned under $5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme and set to be priced later in the day.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, KFH Capital, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are appointed joint lead managers and bookrunners.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd)

