UAE's FAB expects to raise $750 mln from sale of dollar bonds - document

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 26, 2023 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, has given initial price guidance of around 200 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its expected $750 million bonds, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The bank plans to sell dollar-denominated Tier-2 bonds maturing in 10-1/2 years, which would be non-callable for 5-1/2 years and would be priced later in the day, an arranging bank document showed.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
