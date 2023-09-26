UAE's FAB expects to raise $750 mln from sale of dollar bonds - document

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, has given initial price guidance of around 200 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its expected $750 million bonds, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The bank plans to sell dollar-denominated Tier-2 bonds maturing in 10-1/2 years, which would be non-callable for 5-1/2 years and would be priced later in the day, an arranging bank document showed.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees, Editing by Louise Heavens)

