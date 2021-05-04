Commodities

UAE's Etisalat plans dual-tranche euro bonds

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Abu Dhabi-based telecoms operator Etisalat has hired banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a planned sale of euro-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based telecoms operator Etisalat ETISALAT.AD has hired banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a planned sale of euro-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Etisalat hired BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale as joint lead managers and bookrunners, according to the document, issued by one of the banks and seen by Reuters.

The company is looking to issue euro-denominated bonds of seven and 12 years, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular