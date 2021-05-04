UAE's Etisalat plans dual-tranche euro bonds

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based telecoms operator Etisalat ETISALAT.AD has hired banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a planned sale of euro-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Etisalat hired BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale as joint lead managers and bookrunners, according to the document, issued by one of the banks and seen by Reuters.

The company is looking to issue euro-denominated bonds of seven and 12 years, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)

