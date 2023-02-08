World Markets
UAE's Emirates Islamic Bank prices 3-yr, 1 bln dirham-denominated sukuk

February 08, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Emirates Islamic Bank, majority-owned by Emirates NBD ENBD.DU - Dubai's biggest lender - priced a three-year 1 billion dirham ($272.26 million) Islamic bond, or sukuk, on Wednesday, fixed income news service IFR reported.

The local currency sukuk was priced at 5.05%, tighter than initial guidance of 5.25%, after orders topped 2.5 billion dirhams.

Emirates NBD was sole global coordinator on the sukuk sale, while Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Standard Chartered Bank STAN.L were mandated joint lead managers and bookrunners.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal,)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

